Arcadia Publishing to Acquire River Road Press

CHARLESTON, S.C. AND NEW ORLEANS – Arcadia Publishing, a publisher of books of local history and local interest, announced that it has acquired River Road Press, the publisher of books about New Orleans, Louisiana and the surrounding region.

Scott Campbell, founder and publisher of River Road Press, will join Arcadia as publisher of Pelican Publishing, and the River Road Press catalog will merge with Pelican’s list. Pelican was acquired by Arcadia Publishing in 2019.

“I couldn’t be more pleased that this innovative company will join with Pelican, which has such an esteemed legacy of publishing in New Orleans and the surrounding region,” said David Steinberger, Arcadia’s president and chief executive officer. “I’m delighted that Scott, who spent a big part of his career with Pelican, is rejoining us to lead Pelican Publishing going forward.”

“Having previously spent a decade at Pelican, I have the deepest appreciation for its unique role in New Orleans culture,” said Campbell. “I’m gratified to be working again with the Pelican team, and I’m looking forward to working closely with new colleagues at Arcadia,” said Campbell.

Scott Campbell founded River Road Press in 2014 after working for almost a decade at Pelican as the head of sales in New Orleans and the surrounding region. Prior to working at Pelican, Campbell co-owned a successful event production company, and also worked in marketing, public relations and development. Campbell brought all of his experience to bear with the creation of River Road Press. Its catalog includes bestsellers such as The Incomparable Magazine Street by John Magill and Simon of New Orleans by Yvonne Spear Perret and children’s titles like Who Got the Baby in the King Cake written and illustrated by Johnette Downing and Cajun ABC by Rickey Pittman.

Scott Campbell is also the co-author, with his nine-year-old daughter Tallulah, of Things that Geaux, published by River Road Press in 2019.

Retailers from the region expressed enthusiasm about the news.

“River Road Press and Pelican Publishing have each published some key books that have enriched, and sometimes defined, our local New Orleans and Louisiana culture,” said Tom Lowenburg from New Orleans’ Octavia Books. “We look forward to seeing what they will accomplish through joining forces.”





Comments

comments