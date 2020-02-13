Arc Expands Its Mardi Gras Recycling Program

METAIRIE – Arc of Greater New Orleans (ArcGNO) has expanded its community partnerships and invested in a new Jefferson Parish “toss back” float in an effort to keep tons of beads and throws out of city drains and landfills.

ArcGNO – which supports people with Down syndrome, autism, or some other intellectual disability – will begin placing recycle bins all over the area thanks to roughly 60 community partners who have agreed to host them. This year, the nonprofit is expanding its footprint to include more locations in the city and the surrounding areas. Also new this year is the placement of extra-large recycle containers that can hold thousands of pounds of donations. Rouses Downtown will host a bin. The Krewe of Orpheus is allowing ArcGNO to place two large bins at the Orpheuscapade in the Morial Convention Center.

“We have just been overwhelmed with support in our efforts to recycle as much as we can, “notes ArcGNO’s executive director Dr. Stephen Sauer. “Not only is the community taking ownership and management of recycle bins, but we’ve also garnered the generous support from Shell, which paid for a huge media buy to promote our recycling efforts. We could not be doing this without the backing of so many people.”





Comments

comments