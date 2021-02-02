Apply Now for LED’s 2021 CEO Roundtables

Getty Images

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Economic Development is accepting applications now for the 2021 edition of CEO Roundtables, an award-winning program that equips second-stage firms with the right resources to sustain, strengthen and scale their businesses for a new level of growth.

Beginning in July, LED will convene CEO Roundtables of 15 to 18 qualified decision makers from firms with annual revenue of $600,000 to $50 million and staff sizes of five to 99 people. Participants will meet 10 times over 12 months in an environment that promotes positive, peer-to-peer learning and networking.

Applications are being accepted in February and March, and program information is available online at OpportunityLouisiana.com/CEO-Roundtables. Once there, click on the “Apply Now” button to submit your application.

“We are proud to once again provide a forum for Louisiana business leaders to come together and share best practices and solutions to common challenges,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said. “2020 challenged CEO’s with challenges that have never been faced before, and they persevered and succeeded in very innovative ways. The CEO Roundtables Program will allow business leaders to share some of the tactics they developed to remain strong in 2020 and to discover the new solutions generated by their peers. We are proud to be supporting CEOs in their efforts to generate business success and grow jobs through this program. Without question it is a clear demonstration of LED’s strong commitment to the support of small business in Louisiana.”