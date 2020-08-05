Apply Now for a LiveWell Jefferson Healthy Business Award

METAIRIE – The purpose of the LiveWell Jefferson Healthy Business Awards is to highlight and celebrate members who are actively engaged in healthy initiatives in the workplace and also provide ideas for healthy changes that can be made. There are three categories of awards for which companies can apply. The companies selected in each category will be recognized in a virtual presentation during the Worksite Wellness Summit!

Criteria

Applicants must be members of the Jefferson Chamber. Organizations with representatives serving on the Chamber’s Health & Wellness Committee are not eligible to apply. Each submission will be reviewed by the Chamber’s Health & Wellness Committee.

Categories

Most Creative: Is your company thinking outside of the box to inspire wellness among your employees? No matter the wellness program budget, companies nominated for this award are applying creative solutions to improve the physical, mental, financial or spiritual health of their employees.

Best Employee Led Program: Do your coworkers plan a monthly healthy potluck, or have a weekly meditation session in a conference room? Even if your company doesn’t have a budget for a wellness program and employees organize their own wellness ideas, nominate that company!

Up and Comer: Nominate a company whose wellness program is less than 2 years old and has hit the ground running. How has the company engaged their employees in the program?

Click here to apply for an award. Application Deadline: Monday, August 24 at 5 p.m.