Apply for the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses 2023 Program

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses provides business education, support services and pathways to capital for growth-oriented entrepreneurs. Participants gain practical skills to take their business to the next level, with topics like financial statements, negotiations and marketing. Participants develop an actionable growth plan for the business with the help of business advisors and like-minded entrepreneurs.

The New Orleans Chamber is an active partner and graduate of the program and encourages members to apply to help grow their businesses.

Application deadline for the fall 2023 class is Wednesday, June 7.

For more information and to apply, click here.