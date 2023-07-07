Apply for a LiveWell Jefferson 2023 Healthy Business Award
METAIRIE, La. — Applications are open for the LiveWell Jefferson Healthy Business Awards, which were created to celebrate members of the Jefferson Chamber engaged in healthy initiatives in the workplace. Categories are Most Creative, Best Employee-Led Program, Up and Comer and Diversity, and Equity and Inclusion. The companies selected in each category will be recognized during the 2023 Worksite Wellness Summit. The deadline to apply is May 31.