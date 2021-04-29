Apply for a Job, Get Vaccinated at May 5 N.O. & Company Event

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans & Company, the destination marketing organization responsible for selling the city to visitors, will be hosting a job fest on Wednesday, May 5 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. More than 100 employers will be participating. Job seekers can learn about employment opportunities – and get a vaccine while they’re at it.

Hours of the event are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit www.neworleans.com/jobs for details.

Parking is free at the Hilton “whale lot” near the Convention Center’s Julia Street entrance. LCMC Health will set up a mini vaccination site.