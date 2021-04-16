Applications Open for Port NOLA’s Clean Truck Replacement Incentive Program

Local trucker Peter Reine with his new truck from participation in the Clean TRIP program. (Photo courtesy of Port NOLA)

NEW ORLEANS – Applications are now open for the Port of New Orleans Clean Truck Replacement Incentive Program, which gives drayage truck and fleet owners who serve Port NOLA an opportunity to voluntarily replace older, inefficient drayage trucks with cleaner models. This is the third round of funding since the program began in 2016.

Qualified drayage truck owners interested in participating can learn more and find application information at http://cleantrip-portno.com. Printed copies of the application are also available at the Clarence Henry Truckway Circle Building and at the Port NOLA Administration Building, 1350 Port of New Orleans Place. The Port expects to replace a minimum of 34 trucks with this round of grant funding.

“The Clean TRIP program provides significant environmental benefits and supports the Port’s trucking community, a key component of our essential workforce,” said Brandy D. Christian, president and CEO of Port NOLA and CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad. “Truckers benefit because their new trucks are more reliable and efficient; the community benefits from the reduction of local air emissions.”

This program was launched and implemented successfully in 2016 with funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.

For more information on the Clean TRIP program, visit https://www.portnola.com/community/sustainable-development/clean-trip