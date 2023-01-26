Applications Open for Ochsner STAR Summer Scholars Program

NEW ORLEANS – Applications are now open for the Ochsner STAR (Science, Technology, Academic, Research) Summer Scholars Program, Ochsner Health’s legacy high school program created to increase student access to science and academic research in Louisiana. This year, the competitive Ochsner STAR program will celebrate its 17th annual summer session for qualifying high school juniors. The deadline to apply is Thursday, March 16, 2023.

STAR provides students, particularly those with limited means or access to STEM education, a cost-free opportunity to explore the world of healthcare. The rigorous hands-on summer program focuses on science, technology, academics and research. During a four-week summer course, STAR aims to engage and inspire students to pursue careers in science and medicine by exposing students to the most innovative aspects of modern healthcare and by challenging them to find their best personal fit in the healthcare workforce.

“Education outreach is incredibly important to Ochsner Health. In fact, our founder, the late Dr. John Ochsner, had a guiding principle of investing in education to provide a promising future for the students of Louisiana,” said Carlos Calix, assistant vice president of school partnerships for Ochsner Health. “We remain fully committed to our legacy STAR program because of the opportunity it brings our youth, but also because it serves as an incredible pipeline for our future doctors, nurses, scientists and other healthcare professionals we need here in the state and throughout the Gulf South.”

STAR’s curriculum offers hands-on learning and classroom seminars through hospital and clinic rotations. On average, STAR students explore over 60 departments and specialties, interact with more than 75 clinical and nonclinical employees, and receive over 160 hours of free healthcare and science education. Scholars participate in cutting-edge scientific experiments under the guidance of Ochsner scientists in laboratories and learn how to properly conduct and professionally present research.