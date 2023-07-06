Applications Open for Bryan Bell Metropolitan Leadership Forum

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Since 1968, the Committee for a Better New Orleans has hosted the Bryan Bell Metropolitan Leadership Forum to teach emerging leaders about the issues facing New Orleans. More than 2,600 people have participated since the forum’s inception.

The deadline to apply for the 2023 forum is August 14. Sessions begin Sept 13.

Click here for details and to apply.

Each year, 40-50 emerging leaders are selected to participate in an eight-week program that helps participants develop a civil advocate “toolbox.” There are expert presentations, open discussions and debates.

“I have met so many amazing people in this forum,” said Shirani Jayasuriya, a forum graduate and the 2023 forum chair. “I now have 30 more people to call if I need to make a connection, ask for help, get a question answered, build a partnership, etc. The forum really helped me center the greater community in my relationships.”

The sessions will run from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays.