Application Period for St. Bernard Chamber Board Closes Oct. 23

StbernardCHALMETTE – The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce is preparing to review nominations for service on its board of directors. Responsibilities include:
  • Active chamber membership (paid dues)
  • Attendance at monthly meetings
  • Attendance at chamber events, programs, and luncheons
  • Active participation on no less than one committee
  • Attendance at a board orientation meeting
Nominations are due by the end of Friday, Oct. 23.
Click here to make a nomination.
