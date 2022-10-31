Apple Store Moves to Different Spot at Lakeside

Photo courtesy of the Apple Store

METAIRIE — The Apple Store is now open at its new location in Lakeside Shopping Center.

“The opening of Apple Lakeside Shopping Center provides a new, easily accessible location near the mall entrance for the local Metairie community to connect and receive the best support from our Apple team members, whether they’re interested in exploring the latest Apple products or hoping to learn how to go further with their devices,” said a company spokesperson.

Apple said the location will be powered by 100% renewable energy.