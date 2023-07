AOS Welcomes 7 New Designers/Project Managers

Top row (L to R): Alecia Mancuso, Alison Favaloro, Bobette Lutz, Elizabeth Laborde; bottom row (L to R): Morgan Doescher, Shannon Rhodes, Veronica Douget

NEW ORLEANS — AOS Interior Environments has added seven designer/project managers to its contract furniture division. The new team members are Alecia Mancuso, Alison Favaloro, Bobette Lutz, Elizabeth Laborde, Morgan Doescher, Shannon Rhodes and Veronica Douget.

AOS is a full-service provider of manufactured interior construction, contract furniture, storage solutions and installation and service.