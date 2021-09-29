AOS Interior Environments Welcomes Sarah Flottman

NEW ORLEANS – AOS Interior Environments announced that it has welcomed Sarah Flottman to its manufactured interior construction team as a design-assist project manager. She will collaborate with contractors, architects, interior designers and other trades.

Flottman earned a bachelor’s degree in interior design with a minor in architecture from the University of Oklahoma in 2017, and she is a registered interior designer in Texas. Prior to AOS, she spent four years working as a project designer and an assistant project manager at GL Seaman & Company in Dallas.

As a design-assist partner, AOS is a full-service provider of manufactured interior construction, contract furniture, storage solutions and installation and service.