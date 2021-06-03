AOS Interior Environments Promotes Rodney Milloit to Field Supervisor

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – AOS Interior Environments is thrilled to share that Rodney Milloit has been promoted to Field Supervisor. His new responsibilities include working closely with Project Managers to ensure smooth installations, enhancing communication across teams, and training new Lead Installers. Rodney has been with the company for nearly 24 years and is a second generation AOS employee. His wealth of experience and team-oriented, positive attitude make him a natural choice to step up into this key leadership position.

Some of Rodney’s most recent and notable projects include Tulane University Commons, Ochsner West Bank Pharmacy and MG Transport in the Greater New Orleans area and Jefferson Terrace Elementary, River Center Branch Library, LWCC and LSU Football Operations in Baton Rouge.

As a design-assist partner, AOS is a full-service provider of manufactured interior construction, contract furniture, storage solutions and installation and service. It is the largest FF&E (furniture, fixtures and equipment) contractor in Louisiana and Mississippi and has been partnering with its clients and the architectural community to create beautiful, functional and productive spaces for over 44 years. Its collaborative approach to workplace design results in precise solutions carefully attuned to each client’s purpose.