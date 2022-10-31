AOS Interior Environments Hires 3

L to R: Heidi Meibaum, Julia Stefanski and Marigny DeBlanc

NEW ORLEANS — AOS Interior Environments has announced three new hires.

Marigny DeBlanc and Julia Stefanski join the contract furniture team as a design-assist project manager/designer. They will collaborate with interior designers, architects, contractors and other trades on a daily basis.

DeBlanc graduated from LSU in May 2022 with honors and earned a bachelor of interior design and minor in fine arts. She was named to the President’s Honor Roll for her 4.0 GPA. During her collegiate years, she was awarded four academic scholarships for interior design. She was also a member of the Interior Design Student Organization (IDSO) and the International Interior Design Association (IIDA)’s LSU Campus Center.

Stefanski earned a bachelor’s in environmental design from the University of Missouri-Columbia and is NCIDQ certified. She has over 17 years of experience in the commercial design industry and has collaborated with designers and clients across all markets with a focus in healthcare, government and education. After moving to New Orleans in 2008, she has worked in multiple facets of the local industry, including as an interior designer, account manager and sales representative.

Heidi Meibaum joins the contract furniture leadership team. She will collaborate with clients and AOS project managers, assisting with budgeting, quality control and on-boarding.

With a bachelor’s degree in interior design from LSU, Meibaum brings over 35 years of experience in the commercial design and contract furniture industry. She is a licensed interior designer and is NCIDQ certified. Prior to AOS, she has worked as a sales representative and has partnered with designers on complex projects across all markets, including education, healthcare and government.

AOS is a full-service provider of manufactured interior construction, contract furniture, storage solutions and installation and service.