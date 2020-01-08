Antoine’s Restaurant Celebrates 180 Years in Business

NEW ORLEANS – Traditional French Creole restaurant Antoine’s – the birthplace of oysters Rockefeller – will commemorate its 180th anniversary this year with special events, menus and celebrations inside the walls of its French Quarter dining rooms.

“Antoine’s is a testament to New Orleans and its legacy of culinary excellence. New Orleans has one of most respected and revered culinary scenes in the world, and we very much want this year to serve as a celebration of this rich, city-wide heritage,” said fifth generation CEO and Proprietor Rick Blount. “While Antoine’s may have been the originator of French Creole cooking in America, I think we can all agree it’s New Orleans that keeps restaurants like Antoine’s and so many others relevant to the national and international food scene, now and as we look to the future.”

“Antoine’s and other old guard restaurants in the French Quarter keep the city’s culinary traditions relevant and we need to keep celebrating what they do to make New Orleans the greatest culinary destination in America,” said Mark Romig, of New Orleans & Company, the city’s primary destination marketing organization. “People from all over the world continue to visit our city in record numbers each year, and that keeps communicating our message to the world that our great food is something everyone must experience.”

Antoine’s legacy is a storied one, and countless world leaders and celebrities have dined there. Lining the walls are photographs of the rich and famous who have feasted amid the splendor. An incomplete list includes Franklin Roosevelt, Pope John Paul II, the Rolling Stones, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Bruce Willis, Tom Cruise, Kate Hudson, Jimmy Buffett, Whoopi Goldberg, Bob Hope and Bing Crosby.

Last year Antoine’s welcomed its newest executive chef, Rich Lee, who stepped into the role that Executive Chef Michael Regua held for 47 years before retiring. With much experience in high-volume cooking and a passion for French Creole cuisine, Lee has added fresh new options that diners expect to see on the menu today, including seasonal salads. New Executive Sous Chef J.D. Eubanks joined Chef Lee at the command of the kitchen this year.

“I am honored to continue the next chapter of Antoine’s legacy as executive chef. To serve at the helm of this legendary restaurant is a dream come true for me, as it would be for any chef,” said Lee. “It was incredibly important to me that we continue Antoine’s tradition of French Creole fine dining while also working to establish some new features, menu items and specials as we continue to evolve as a restaurant. I look forward to exceeding our patrons’ expectations whether it’s their first Carnival experience or their 50th visit here.”