Another Startup Aims to Streamline Ordering Food During COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS – From a press release:

Bypass Lines has again reiterated their goal of easing the process of ordering not only food from restaurants, but grocery and retail items across the New Orleans area with free transactional fees for merchants for 3 months for their user-friendly proximity-based mobile ordering app. The service particularly comes in handy with the buzz around people being told to stay home and restaurants and other businesses can only do take out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 has continued to wreak havoc in several countries across the globe, with the WHO declaring the virus a pandemic due to its widespread and impact. Consequently, governments in different parts of the world have taken measures to curb the spread of the virus, with such measures including lockdowns and restriction in the movement of people. Therefore, it has become extremely difficult for people to go about their daily activities, including purchasing daily supplies. This is where Bypass Lines is looking to seemingly ease the stress and give restaurants life.

The startup is allowing customers to order, pay and pick up their food from the local restaurants using their service. The company services restaurants and retailers located at hospitals, office buildings, or any closed-circuit facility, where time to get their items are limited. Consequently, customers of such businesses can conveniently order and get their products with relative ease.

The innovative solution from Bypass Lines is a win-win situation for the consumers and restaurants as well as other businesses, as it bridges the gap that could have existed between both parties, connecting businesses to an audience that is willing and ready to purchase their goods and services.

In a similar vein, Bypass Lines will always be available for free to users; however for a limited time there will be no transaction fees for merchants for 3 months, undercutting all delivery and takeout companies in line with the company’s goal of providing the best possible experience to users and merchants even during the toughest situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

