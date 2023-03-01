Another Sale from Breeze Airways

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Breeze Airways, the newest, nicest domestic low-fare airline, has announced its “Fresh Take: Spring Break” sale for spring travel through April and May, with sale fares starting from $29* on 11 routes from New Orleans.

Sale fares must be purchased by Sunday, March 5 (11:59pm ET) for travel between April 4 and May 23, 2023.

From New Orleans, LA to:

Bentonville-Fayetteville, AR starting from $39*

Charleston, SC starting from $45*

Hartford, CT starting from $49*

Jacksonville, FL starting from $29*

Los Angeles, CA starting from $89*

Louisville, KY starting from $45*

Norfolk, VA starting from $54*

Pittsburgh, PA starting from $55*

Richmond, VA starting from $54*

Raleigh-Durham, NC starting from $49*

Savannah, GA starting from $29*

“Spring Break is a time for the ultimate family getaway and Breeze is the ideal solution for a fun family-friendly vacation,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO. “With our free family seating and no change or cancellation fees, what better time to make the most of the change of seasons by getting a fresh take on travel to fun destinations this April and May.”

Guests on Breeze may choose from three price bundles that are offered as ‘Nice’, ‘Nicer’, and ‘Nicest’. Guests also have an ala carte option where they can choose a ‘Nice’ or ‘Nicer’ bundle and add a First Class seat as well. Breeze has ordered 80 brand new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with options for 40 more.

Seat pitch for a Standard Economy seat is 30 inches on the A220s and 31 inches on the E-195s, while seat pitch for Extra Legroom is 32 inches on the A220s and between 34 and 39 inches on the E-195s, depending on the row selected. First Class seats feature 39 inches of seat pitch, 20.5 inches of seat width, and special features including a footrest for added comfort, and in-seat AC power and USB/C ports.

Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly.

*Fresh Take promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for travel. Promotion excludes travel from CHS, MSY, and LAS on Sundays or Mondays, travel to/from MSY April 27-May 8, travel to SDF May 4-5, and travel from SDF May 7-8. Supply is limited. Promotion must be purchased from February 28, 2023, through March 5, 2023 (11:59 pm ET), for travel from April 4, 2023, through May 23, 2023. Price displayed includes taxes & government fees. Fare prices, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change without notice. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.