Annie McBride Rejoins Stone Pigman

NEW ORLEANS – Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann announced that Annie McBride has rejoined the firm following a year as director of student life at Loyola University New Orleans College of Law.

McBride, whose practice focuses on commercial real estate transactional work, returns to the business section at the firm, where she has represented clients ranging from the City of New Orleans to private companies in a number of multimillion dollar deals.

“We’re excited to have Annie back,” said Michael Walshe, chair of Stone Pigman’s management committee. “I think it’s a great testament to this firm that our talented lawyers can stretch their wings and find their way back to us.”

Since 2019, McBride has served as chair of the Association for Corporate Growth Louisiana’s Women in Corporate Growth Committee and has been recognized for her work by Best Lawyers in America, Louisiana Super Lawyers and the New Orleans Chapter of the Federal Bar Association.

“I’m happy to reunite with my Stone Pigman family,” said McBride. “I’ve missed the team’s camaraderie and energy, and I can’t wait to jump back into the great work we do for our clients.

McBride received her J.D., summa cum laude, from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law in 2015, where she was the editor in chief of the Loyola Law Review from 2014-2015 and a William L. Crowe Scholar. She received her B.A. from Loyola University New Orleans in 2007.

Prior to practicing law at Stone Pigman, Annie taught and tutored high school students in math and competed as an amateur boxer, winning a silver medal at the National Women’s Golden Gloves.