Anne W. Boudreaux Joins Fishman Haygood

NEW ORLEANS — Fishman Haygood LLP welcomes Anne W. Boudreaux to its New Orleans office as an associate in the business section. Boudreaux’s practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, private equity and general corporate matters. Prior to joining Fishman Haygood, she worked in the Baton Rouge office of a regional law firm and assisted a variety of clients in general contract negotiation. She received her law degree, magna cum laude, from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at Louisiana State University. She was a senior editor of the LSU Journal of Energy Law and Resources and was inducted into the Order of the Coif. Prior to law school, she received her bachelor’s degree in accounting from LSU.