Anne Macklin Promoted to Director of People Operations

METAIRIE – Ryan Gootee General Contractors LLC announced the promotion of Anne Macklin to director of people operations. She will be responsible for the development, implementation and strategic direction of people and culture initiatives, ensuring the consistency of best practices. Anne will also be responsible for company-wide training as well as recruitment, employment, retention of employees and research of our markets. The role requires a strong demonstrated capability and track record in building and driving all people ops functions in a fast-paced and high-growth environment, and driving innovative improvements to the employee experience.

“Anne is uniquely suited for this newly created position. She has a comprehensive understanding of identifying talent, building on current team members skills, and expanding their ability to impact the business,” said Michael DeGruy, COO of RGGC. “Anne is an asset to our team and continues to ensure our talented team of people stays engaged, continues to grow within the company, and remains highly satisfied with RGGC.”

Prior to joining RGGC, Anne worked in marketing for The Walt Disney Company, where 20 years of the highest quality service and second-to-none attitude were instilled and provided unique culture training.