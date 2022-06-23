Andrew Novak Joins Baker Donelson’s Real Estate Group

NEW ORLEANS — Real estate transactions attorney Andrew Novak has joined Baker Donelson’s Real Estate Group as of counsel in the firm’s New Orleans office. Novak, who focuses his practice on complex real estate transactions, represents clients in the areas of complex commercial transactions, title insurance commitments and policies, and title insurance coverages. He was senior underwriting counsel for one of the largest title insurance companies in the United States and has also served as the manager and attorney for a top title company in New Orleans. His practice focused on reviewing abstracts of title for complex commercial transactions; preparing title insurance commitments and policies; negotiating title insurance coverages; and preparing and reviewing closing documents, including sales, exchanges, donations, servitudes and settlement statements.