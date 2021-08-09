Anderson Promoted at LSU Law Office of Career Services

BATON ROUGE – Melanie Anderson, who has served as assistant director of the LSU Law Office of Career Services since 2012, has been promoted to associate director following a broad national search.

“Melanie’s years of experience, her expertise, her intense dedication to her craft, and her enthusiasm for working with our students to help them launch and maintain successful careers make her the perfect person to help lead our Office of Career Services as associate director,” said LSU Law Interim Dean Lee Ann Lockridge.

Anderson joined the LSU Law Office of Career Services staff in 2008 as Interview Coordinator, a position she held until her promotion to Assistant Director in 2012. In her new role, Anderson will take on additional responsibilities, including employer outreach and marketing as well as shared departmental supervision. She will also continue to play an integral role in student programming and professional development as well as the collection of employment data for internal use and other accreditation needs.

Anderson said she is “honored and excited” to have the opportunity to serve as Associate Director of Career Services.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I truly love coming to work every day to help our current students and alumni reach their career goals,” Anderson said. “To play a tiny role in so many law students’ career journeys over the past 13 years is a joy and a gift. I cannot thank the legal community and LSU Law alumni in Louisiana and beyond for the great support and career opportunities they continue to offer our students. I could not do what I do without them.”

For more information about LSU Law and the Office of Career Services, visit law.lsu.edu.