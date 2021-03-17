Amtrak Asks Federal Agency for Help Restoring Gulf Coast Service

Getty Images

WASHINGTON, D.C. – One obstacle to Amtrak restoring passenger service along the Gulf Coast is working out the details with the freight rail companies that own the track.

This week, Amtrak said it initiated a process before the U.S. Surface Transportation Board to require CSX Transportation and Norfolk Southern Railway to permit the operation of two daily Amtrak trains between New Orleans and Mobile starting in 2022. Under STB procedures, CSX and NS will be required to provide Amtrak access to their railroads for this service or prove to the public why they cannot successfully host these trains in accordance with the law.

“Amtrak has a right to use these railroads’ tracks but, unfortunately, we have been unable to reach agreement after years of effort just to operate two short and quick round trip Amtrak trains,” said Dennis Newman, Amtrak executive vice president for planning and asset development. “It is time for the STB to step in to protect Amtrak’s rights to use freight railroad tracks to support service across America. The SRC and other state or regional groups look to partner with Amtrak to deliver safe, reliable and relevant service and while we often reach agreements and co-invest with freight railroads without the STB’s involvement, we need the STB to bring this protracted process to a close.

Before Hurricane Katrina, Amtrak served the Gulf Coast region via three different services. The Sunset Limited was suspended between New Orleans and Florida when Katrina washed away a portion of the CSX railroad in 2005. Some local, state, and federal officials have been lobbying for the return of Amtrak passenger service to the region ever since CSX rebuilt the railroad in 2006.