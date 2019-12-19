Ampirical Solutions to Build Covington Headquarters and Add 400 Jobs

COVINGTON – Ampirical Solutions LLC announced it is building a 78,000 square-foot headquarters near Covington and plans to create 400 new direct jobs over the next 10 years.

Ampirical provides electrical infrastructure engineering, design and construction management. The company, which was created in Mandeville after Hurricane Katrina, said it will move its existing St. Tammany Parish operations into the new building. Ampirical specializes in the design and construction of electrical substations and switchyards, protective relays and controls, transmission lines and distributions lines. Its customers include utilities, municipalities, industrial plants, electrical cooperatives and independent power producers.





