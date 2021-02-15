America’s Mortgage Resource Celebrates 25 Years in Business

NEW ORLEANS — America’s Mortgage Resource is celebrating 25 years in business. Founded by President Andrew Remson, a mortgage industry veteran, the company opened its doors to New Orleans and Metairie customers in 1996.

“America’s Mortgage Resource was founded with one principle in mind that guides our business today: Focus on the customer,” said Remson. “That means we’re here to serve, guide and educate our customers on their journey to homeownership and investment, from helping them understand the pre-qualification process to securing funding to closing the loan and all things in between.”

The firm offers diverse mortgage loan product portfolios, including conventional fixed- and variable-rate loans, FHA loans, VA loans, reverse mortgages, rural development loans, jumbo loans, construction loans, commercial loans, refinances and others.

“We love our community and we look forward to serving New Orleans area first-time homebuyers, seasoned homeowners, investors, seniors, realtors, commercial business owners, and others for another 25 years,” said Remson. “We strive to create lending relationships with clients that last a lifetime.”