American Psychiatric Association Gives $30K to N.O. Musicians’ Clinic

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — On May 21, American Psychiatric Association President Vivian Pender presented the New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic’s Director of Psychiatry, John J. Hutchings, with a donation of $30,126.00 as part of the annual APA Gives Back program. The association’s annual meeting was May 21-25 in New Orleans.

Founded in 1998, the New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic supports musicians, performers and culture bearers by providing access to physical and mental healthcare, social services and health equity programs.

Serving more than 2,600 community members a year, the NOMC aims to connect members of the cultural community with the care, attention and resources that they deserve. Through their work, they uphold their mission to overcome health disparities and uplift the performers who are the core of the New Orleans community.

“New Orleans has a tremendous cultural tradition, and we were enthusiastic to support local musicians and the work of the New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic,” said APA President Vivian Pender. “In many ways, their work aligns perfectly with APA’s mission and the theme of our meeting, the social determinants of mental health.”

“The New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic is honored to partner with ‘APA Gives Back’ to bolster vital mental health resources for New Orleans’ cultural community members,” said Hutchings. “The pandemic, natural disasters, and the cancellation of cultural events in the last few years forced musicians and culture bearers to put their calling on hold for their physical safety, which has been devastating for their mental health. Thanks to the American Psychiatric Association’s generous support, the Musicians’ Clinic can continue providing accessible care to help performers overcome health obstacles and allow for the long-term support needed to ensure our city’s unique culture thrives for generations to come.”