American Horticultural Society Honors Grow Dat Youth Farm

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Grow Dat Youth Farm, an urban farm and youth leadership development organization in New Orleans, has been named the 2020 recipient of the American Horticultural Society’s Jane L. Taylor Award, which is given to an individual, organization, or program that has inspired and nurtured future horticulturists through efforts in children’s and youth gardening.

The accolade is one of the Great American Gardeners Awards that the AHS presents annually to individuals, organizations, and businesses that represent the best in American gardening. Each of the recipients has contributed to fields such as scientific research, garden communication, landscape design, youth gardening and conservation.

Founded in 2010 to nurture diverse groups of young leaders through the work of growing food, Grow Dat Youth Farm strives to create a more just and sustainable food system. In its first year, the program employed 13 student workers who grew 2,200 pounds of food. Today, over 300 youth leaders have graduated from the farm’s leadership programs, annually growing 30,000 pounds of food, 7,500 pounds of which is donated to Shared Harvest partners.

Because of the pandemic, this year’s Great American Gardeners Awards ceremony, originally scheduled for June 18, had to be cancelled. Instead, AHS will be honoring the award winners from all around the country by way of video acceptance speeches that will be released on our website and social media starting in mid-June. For full descriptions of each award and brief biographies of this year’s recipients, click here.





