American Heart Association Recognizes STHS for Stroke Care

COVINGTON – St. Tammany Health System and its flagship St. Tammany Parish Hospital have received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s 2020 Get with the Guidelines Target: Stroke Honor Roll Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.

The award, which STHS has won previously, recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

STHS earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions.

“We are pleased to recognize St. Tammany Health System for their commitment to stroke care,” said Lee H. Schwamm MD, national chairman of the Quality Oversight Committee and executive vice chair of neurology and the director of acute stroke services at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get with the Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”

According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the United States suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.

St. Tammany Health System consistently earns national recognitions for quality, safety and patient experience. Visit STPH.org/awards for more details.