American Geophysical Union Meets Dec. 13-17 in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The American Geophysical Union will gather for a Dec. 13-17 meeting at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. One of the largest events to come to New Orleans since COVID-19 started, the AGU Fall Meeting is dedicated to the advancement of Earth and space sciences and will include more than 21,000 in-person and online attendees. Researchers, scientists, educators, students, policymakers, enthusiasts, journalists and communicators attend the AGU Fall Meeting to better understand the planet and environment, and humans’ role in preserving its future.

