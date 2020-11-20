American Council of Engineering Companies Honors Jefferson Parish

L to R: Kurt Evans, Digital Engineering & Imaging; Steve LaChute, Jefferson Parish; Doreen Brasseaux, President of ACECL; David Dupre, Meyer Engineers and ACECL Chairman.

BATON ROUGE – The American Council of Engineering Companies of Louisiana presented Jefferson Parish Government with the 2020 QBS award for excellence in the use of qualifications-based selection of engineering services during the 2020 ACECL Fall Conference.

“Jefferson Parish government continues to be the model for the public procurement of engineering design services,” said Doreen Brasseaux, President and CEO of ACECL. “Submitting firms are graded and ranked at an open meeting in accordance with their expertise, qualifications, and ability to perform the work to protect the interests and well-being of the parish and citizens. ACECL is proud to recognize Jefferson Parish for excellence in public procurement of engineering services.”

Steve LaChute accepted the award on behalf of Jefferson Parish.