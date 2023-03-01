American Cancer Society Seeking ‘Men Wear Pink’ Ambassadors

The 2022 Men Wear Pink ambassadors gathered at a campaign announcement party.

NEW ORLEANS — The American Cancer Society is seeking ambassador nominations for the 2023 Men Wear Pink campaign.

“When communities unite to fight breast cancer, great things happen,” said an ACS spokesperson. “Since its inception, Men Wear Pink has raised more than $40 million, which fuels a helpline for answers and support, breakthrough breast research and more. Locally, the Men Wear Pink of New Orleans raised over $242,000 in 2022.”

Men Wear Pink ambassadors commit to wearing pink throughout October while raising funds and awareness for the cause through their personal, professional and social media networks.

According to ACS data, female breast cancer surpassed lung cancer as the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide in 2020. Despite this, the death rate from breast cancer dropped by 41% from 1989 to 2018 as a result of earlier detection through increased awareness and mammography screening, as well as advances in treatments.

Click here to submit a Men Wear Pink nomination.