Who We Are

American Bank, chartered in 1964, is headquartered in Covington on the Northshore. This community bank was recently recognized as Louisiana’s #1 SBA Lender by the Small Business Administration. The bank is also preferred SBA lender serving the Gulf South Region. Under the leadership of Alton McRee, CEO, Andrew Burns, COO, and Todd Rauch, CFO, American Bank has increased its focus on SBA and commercial lending and has helped countless small businesses acquire the capital they need to grow their business.

“We are a community bank in the truest sense of the word,” says McRee. “We focus on relationships and our customer experience. For example, when you call the bank, you talk to a real person—never an automated system. Best of all, the banker you speak to is empowered to help.” American Bank is locally owned by community shareholders, and McRee, Burns, and Rauch all bring a local’s perspective and their own community relationships to the management team.

What We Do

Committed to community banking, American Bank has not walked away from the customer service priorities that have defined the bank for nearly 60 years. Its offerings include consumer and traditional business lending, mortgage services, and competitive deposit account choices. Additionally, advanced technology allows for conveniences like online banking, ACH transfers, and mobile and direct deposits customers have come to expect.

A unique advantage of the American Bank team is its very successful SBA lending program. With a wealth of knowledge around the process and 30+ years of experience in its advantages, Alton McRee stays actively involved, visiting with clients directly to understand their businesses and goals. His team can make the often-intimidating process easy and accessible.

“We are built for speed,” says McRee. “When someone needs a loan, they want an answer quickly. Because we’re a small community bank with local decision makers, we can move requests through the process extremely fast and ensure our local small businesses are set up for success.”

Covington, Mandeville, Hammond, Terrytown, Coushatta || 985-898-0206 || americanbankusa.com