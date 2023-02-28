Amelia Sherman Joins Board of Boys Town Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Amelia Sherman has joined the board of Boys Town Louisiana.

Sherman obtained her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Southern Methodist University. She continued at Loyola University, where she received her master’s degree in mental health counseling. She worked in the Jefferson Parish school system as a high school counselor at Riverdale High School for seven years and is currently employed as a counselor at Metairie Park Country Day School, supporting the mental health of children and families. She’s a New Orleans native.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Amelia to our board,” said Boys Town Louisiana Executive Director Rashain Carriere Williams in a press release. “At Boys Town, our board is designed to be a highly diverse and committed group of business professionals and community activists that share our mission to invest in children. Amelia’s background with the school system and mental health counseling will be invaluable to our mission.”