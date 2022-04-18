Amelia Hoppe Named Executive Director of Emergency Legal Responders

NEW ORLEANS – Emergency Legal Responders has announced the hiring of Amelia Hoppe as executive director. ELR’s mission is to provide “tailored, easily digestible legal information and services to help people faced with legal emergencies.” The nonprofit’s work to date has been managed by volunteers.

“Our board is proud that Hoppe is taking the reins as we grow and transition from an entirely volunteer-run organization,” said Caitlin Morgenstern, ELR board president, in a press release. “This transition comes at a crucial time as our region is still recovering from multiple recent disasters and demand for our services continues to increase.”

Hoppe, a founding member of Emergency Legal Responders, is a native southerner who has weathered her fair share of natural disasters. She has firsthand experience working in disaster environments as both an attorney and as a community member. She has previously held positions at the Louisiana Civil Justice Center and the Orleans Public Defenders Office.

“I’m honored to step into this role and increase ELR’s capacity to provide easy access to civil legal information and services to people faced with emergencies in Louisiana, the Gulf Coast and beyond,” said Hoppe. “I’m looking forward to working with community members and advocacy organizations to provide critical services for those in need.”

ELR is currently focusing on responding to the needs of those impacted by the Arabi tornado and Hurricane Ida. It has has partnered with the United Houma Nation, Information Technology Disaster Resource Center and Imagine Waterworks.

ELR’s current work is supported by the Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s Atlantic Hurricane Season Recovery Fund and the Greater New Orleans Foundation Response and Restoration Fund.