Amazon to Build Delivery Station in Slidell

Image courtesy of Amazon

SLIDELL, La. – Amazon Logistics said it will build a new 140,000-square-foot delivery station at 1914 Town Center Parkway in Slidell. Expected to open in 2022, it will be the first facility of its kind in St. Tammany Parish and third in the Louisiana.

The new delivery station will “power Amazon’s last-mile delivery capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers around the greater St. Tammany Parish area,” said a spokesperson.

Packages are shipped to delivery stations from neighboring Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers and loaded into vehicles for final delivery to customers.

“We welcome Amazon Logistics and its hundreds of future employees to the company’s new delivery station in Slidell,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “Amazon’s investment in Louisiana enhances our logistics sector by providing new career opportunities and crucial consumer connections.”

Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer shares the excitement.

“We are excited to welcome Amazon to the city of Slidell and are pleased to have this recognized brand as part of our business community,” he said. “Slidell’s strategic location, talented workforce, and the ease of doing business in our city are compelling business advantages, and Team Slidell will work hard to ensure this project is successful.”

Each of Amazon’s new delivery stations, including the one in Slidell, are designed to meet the needs of electric delivery vehicles. The delivery giant is optimizing these spaces to offer flexibility and scale as it “moves closer toward putting 10,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road in 2022.”

Amazon said the delivery station will create hundreds of full- and part-time jobs, paying a $15-per-hour starting wage and offering a variety of benefits packages from day one.

Delivery stations also offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex. To learn more, visit www.logistics.amazon.com and https://flex.amazon.com/.

Amazon has more than 150 delivery stations across the United States.