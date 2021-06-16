Amazon Building a Robot-Powered Fulfillment Center in Baton Rouge

In this 2019 photo, Amazon robots move along a warehouse floor in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

BATON ROUGE — Although the project has been public knowledge for months, retail giant Amazon has officially announced it is building a robot-powered fulfillment center in Baton Rouge. The facility will combine contemporary robotics technology, inventory and shipping operations in a multi-level building with an 820,000-square-foot foundation.

Louisiana economic development officials say the $200 million project on the former site of Cortana Mall will create more than 1,000 jobs. Starting pay will be $15 per hour with comprehensive benefits. It’s estimated that the center will also create 800 construction jobs and an additional 1,139 new indirect jobs.

Amazon said employees will “pick, pack and ship smaller customer orders, such as books, toys, electronics and other household items alongside the latest in robotics technology.”

“Louisiana has a long and storied history as a leading state for the shipping and transport of goods,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards in a press release. “Today’s announcement by Amazon reveals a new chapter in that history, as Baton Rouge will now be home to a state-of-the-art Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center. I am proud to welcome this new investment to Louisiana’s Capital Region, and I thank Amazon for its continued investment in our great state – the third such investment in seven months. The new jobs and opportunities created by this project will be a tremendous value to Baton Rouge and the entire state.”

Construction is already underway. Amazon hopes to open the site by December 2022.

“We’re a global business with local roots set firmly in the communities in which we live, work, and play. From the local jobs we bring, to the local people we employ, train and upskill—our business is made up of people from the communities like Baton Rouge,” said Bri Tye, regional director of operations at Amazon. “We’re excited to be growing our operations in the capital city of Louisiana and want to thank the local community and all of the state and local leaders for their support in making this project possible.”

The company is also building a robotics fulfillment center in Shreveport. In total, there are eight Amazon facilities operating, announced or under construction in Louisiana.

“For over a generation, Cortana Mall has made immeasurable impacts on the fabric of our community in East Baton Rouge Parish,” said Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “It has served our community as a starting place for our small businesses to grow and thrive, it has employed our residents, and sparked the development of many of our neighborhoods. The area has evolved over time and we are thrilled that Amazon will invest in revitalizing and bringing life to an area that once served as the heart of our community. I am confident that Amazon will bring quality jobs and innovation in AI, logistics and operational management to our city and parish. This investment will set the foundation for a stronger future for all of Baton Rouge. We are grateful, I am grateful, and generations in the future will be grateful for your investment in our Capital City.”

Hiring will begin next summer. Visit https://opportunities.ledfaststart.com/amazonbr.