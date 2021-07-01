Amanda Hoerner Wins Sales Award

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives has awarded Amanda Hoerner of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce with its 2020-21 Sales Contest award for number of new personal sales.

Hoerner placed second in the Under $500,000 dues income category for number of new personal sales. These three income categories correlate to different sizes of chambers of commerce, based on annual revenue from membership dues. Eligible sales were to have been made between June 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021. To be considered for the award, sales professionals must submit quarterly sales figures to ACCE.

“Membership sales professionals are on the front lines of telling their chamber’s stories and showcasing the impact their organizations have on the communities they serve,” said ACCE President & CEO Sheree Anne Kelly. “We celebrate the success of our industry’s top achievers, particularly given the challenges they faced through the pandemic.”

“Amanda has been a positive promoter for the Jefferson Chamber for over six years,” said Jefferson Chamber President Todd Murphy. “We appreciate her passion and professionalism, and we are very proud of her nationally-recognized accomplishment!”