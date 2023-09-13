Amanda Deto-Sloan Joins Kean Miller

NEW ORLEANS — Kean Miller announced the addition of Amanda L. Deto-Sloan, who focuses her practice on environmental liability, energy regulation, securities regulation, mergers and acquisitions, and intellectual property matters. She has served as a lead trial associate in several jury trials throughout the country and has experience in the management of high-stakes litigation. She also has knowledge of the substantive and procedural requirements of federal regulations as issued by both the Environmental Protection Agency and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

While in law school, Deto-Sloan completed a judicial externship with the Hon. John W. deGravelles of the United States District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana. She also served as technical editor of the New England Law Review and received CALI Awards of Excellence for the highest grade in evidence, energy law, financial sector law and compliance, products liability, business planning, mediation, and negotiation.

Deto-Sloan earned her J.D., magna cum laude, ranked third in her class, from New England Law Boston in 2018. She earned her B.A., magna cum laude, in political science from Florida Gulf Coast University in 2015.