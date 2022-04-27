Alzheimer’s Community Forum Offers Place for Sharing About Memory Loss

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Alzheimer’s Association and PACE Greater New Orleans are hosting a free, virtual forum from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 3.

The forum connects people to share their experiences, needs and thoughts about resources to help people suffering from memory-impaired conditions and the people who care for them. PACE GNO (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly in the Greater New Orleans Area), a ministry of Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans, is a comprehensive healthcare program for low-income elderly adults. Many of PACE’s clients, who all still live at home or with family members, experience memory and cognitive difficulties.

According to the 2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report from the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 92,000 Louisianians are living with Alzheimer’s disease. By 2025, that number is expected to rise to 110,000.

Registration is required for the virtual forum at https://bit.ly/3Mx2KRb or by calling 800-272-3900.