Alvin Kamara Opens Big Squeezy Juice Bar on St. Charles Avenue

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

NEW ORLEANS — Saints running back Alvin Kamara will celebrate the grand opening of his new juice bar, called the Big Squeezy, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 12 at 303 St. Charles Ave.

“I’m so excited to be able to provide New Orleans with a new juice experience,” said Kamara. “We put a lot of hard work and thought into this location and we’re so happy to finally be able to share it with the community.”

The Big Squeezy offers fresh juices, acai bowls, smoothies, and other freshly prepared “grab and go” items. The focus is on healthy options “without sacrificing the taste and flavor loved so dearly in New Orleans.”