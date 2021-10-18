ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Awards $6K Grant to unCommon Construction

Washington, D.C. (press release) — The American Land Title Association (ALTA) Good Deeds Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded by ALTA, the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, announced they have awarded $6,000 to unCommon Construction in New Orleans, Louisiana. Title Management Group, Inc. in Metairie, Louisiana nominated unCommon Construction to receive the funding because of the organization’s efforts to empower youth. unCommon Construction is one of 24 nonprofit organizations across the U.S. that received a grant this month from the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation. The recipients of this round of grants were announced during ALTA’s annual fall event, ALTA ONE, in New Orleans.

“Over the past few months, the Foundation was delighted to receive a staggering number of applications from ALTA members nominating organizations that have made a significant impact on their communities,” said Foundation Board Chair Mary O’Donnell, president and CEO of Westcor Land Title Insurance Co. “The Foundation was created with the belief that ‘good deeds grow communities,’ and we are excited to see how these recipients use the grants to build and strengthen their neighborhoods.”

“ALTA members work tirelessly to support their communities, both in their capacity as title professionals and in their personal capacity as volunteers and charitable givers,” said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb, Foundation board member. “This second round of grants from the Foundation will amplify the tremendous giving and service that our members already do in their communities. We are grateful that we are able to continue to support good deeds across the country.”

“We are honored to be the recipient of this grant from the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation,” said Aaron Frumin, Founder and Executive Director of unCommon Construction. “Our organization will use this grant to give high school students a paying job building houses, providing them with the tools and soft skills needed for long-term employment.”

The Foundation was launched in 2020 and is structured to award grants to recognized 501(c)(3) organizations. For more information on the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation, visit: www.altagooddeeds.org.