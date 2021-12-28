Allstate Sugar Bowl Makes $125,000 donation to New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Wednesday, Dec. 22, Allstate Sugar Bowl presented a check for $125,000.00 to New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity, the local non-profit organization that provides affordable home ownership opportunities to the working families of New Orleans and has also been a leader in Hurricane Ida recovery work.

“Unfortunately, we live in an area with extreme weather events like Hurricane Ida earlier this year. But fortunately, we have great people in New Orleans and the surrounding communities that are ready and willing to step up and help a neighbor. Habitat for Humanity coordinates a major part of that work and serves as a beacon of hope for so many. The Sugar Bowl Committee is honored to be able to support the efforts of this inspirational organization, and we hope this contribution will parlay that hope during this holiday season,” said Allstate Sugar Bowl President Ralph Capitelli

The donation took place at 2525 Mazant Street in New Orleans where two Habitat homes are under construction by Habitat volunteers and staff. As with all Habitat houses, the homes will be purchased by families who will pay a zero-interest mortgage, making them affordable to the first-time homebuyers.

Also on site was Marguerite Oestreicher, Executive Director of New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity. “We are thrilled with the generous and that Allstate Sugar Bowl recognizes the need for continued Hurricane Ida recovery work and the ongoing important of affordable home ownership,” she said.

The 88th Annual Allstate Sugar Bowl takes place New Year’s Day in New Orleans at 7:30 p.m. in the Caesars Superdome. The matchup is between No. 7 Baylor, from the Big 12 Conference and No. 8 Ole Miss, from the Southeastern Conference and will be televised on ESPN.

