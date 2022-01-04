Allstate Sugar Bowl Donates $125,000 to N.O. Area Habitat for Humanity

Photo by Cheryl Gerber

NEW ORLEANS – In December, Allstate Sugar Bowl presented a check for $125,000 to New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity, the local nonprofit organization that provides affordable home ownership opportunities to working families.

“Unfortunately, we live in an area with extreme weather events like Hurricane Ida earlier this year,” said Allstate Sugar Bowl President Ralph Capitelli. “But fortunately, we have great people in New Orleans and the surrounding communities that are ready and willing to step up and help a neighbor. Habitat for Humanity coordinates a major part of that work and serves as a beacon of hope for so many. The Sugar Bowl Committee is honored to be able to support the efforts of this inspirational organization, and we hope this contribution will parlay that hope during this holiday season.”

The donation took place at 2525 Mazant Street, where two Habitat homes are under construction by volunteers and staff. The homes will be purchased by families who will pay a zero-interest mortgage, making them affordable to the first-time homebuyers.

“We are thrilled with the generous and that Allstate Sugar Bowl recognizes the need for continued Hurricane Ida recovery work and the ongoing important of affordable home ownership,” said Marguerite Oestreicher, executive director of New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity.

The 88th Annual Allstate Sugar Bowl took place on New Year’s Day in the Caesars Superdome.