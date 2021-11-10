‘Allstate Sugar Bowl Corporate Classic’ Set for Nov. 13

NEW ORLEANS – The Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic and YMCA of Greater New Orleans officials are teaming up for a combination of the CCC Fall Classic and YMCA Corporate Cup to be called the “Allstate Sugar Bowl Corporate Classic.” The 3.1-mile race, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13 in City Park, will be the first in-person race in New Orleans since the pandemic started 20 months ago.

Launched in 1960, the YMCA Corporate Cup benefitted adult literacy courses and initiatives throughout the New Orleans Area. The Crescent City Fall Classic began in 1986 with a focus on education initiatives in New Orleans. The inaugural Corporate Classic will continue to benefit the YMCA Educational Services (YES) Adult Literacy Program.

Since March 2020, the Crescent City Classic and its other races and in person events have been forced to go virtual

“When the idea was tossed out to combine the CCC’s Fall Classic and the YMCA’s Corporate Cup into one event, it made perfect sense,” said Crescent City Classic Race Director Eric Stuart. “Both races have long-standing traditions in New Orleans with a strong focus on education and we look forward to carrying on that tradition as well as forming new traditions with the combination of the two events this Fall.”

Registration for the Corporate Classic in City Park is open now at www.ccc10k.com/crescent-city-corporate-classic.html. A special discounted early registration price of $35 is available now through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, November 5.

For more information and updates on the Corporate Classic and the Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic 2021 race series schedule, visit www.ccc10k.com.