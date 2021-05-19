‘Allstate Sugar Bowl Corporate Classic’ Race to Debut Nov. 13

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – Officials from the Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic and YMCA of Greater New Orleans announced they will combine the CCC Fall Classic and YMCA Corporate Cup races to create the new “Allstate Sugar Bowl Corporate Classic.” The 3.1-mile race will debut as an in-person event on Saturday, Nov. 13 in City Park.

The YMCA Corporate Cup, which began in 1960, benefitted adult literacy courses and initiatives throughout the New Orleans Area. Dating back to 1986, the Crescent City Fall Classic raises money for education initiatives in New Orleans. The new Corporate Classic is the first planned in-person race in New Orleans since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Both races have long-standing traditions in New Orleans with a strong focus on education and we look forward to carrying on that tradition as well as forming new traditions with the combination of the two events this fall,” said said Crescent City Classic Race Director Eric Stuart.

Registration for the event will open in the coming weeks.For more information, visit www.ccc10k.com.