Allan Pich to Head Up Business Development for IDScan.net

NEW ORLEANS (June 17, 2021) – IDScan.net, a developer of identity verification and information-gathering technologies, announced the hiring of software sales executive Allan Pich as vice president of sales. This new position was created on the heels of a recent headquarters expansion and round of hiring that added a dozen new software development and sales professionals to the company.

“We serve an incredibly broad range of industries, and Allan will lead the effort to connect businesses with cutting-edge technologies to meet their unique needs,” said Denis Petrov, the co-founder and CEO of IDScan.net. “Allan is an experienced sales leader with a proven track record of success. He will be an invaluable asset and important factor in our continued growth.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining such a dynamic, forward-thinking company,” said Pich. “IDScan.net develops leading-edge solutions that address real-world challenges through simple, modern technology. With IDScan.net’s culture of innovation and ability to customize its solutions to meet the needs of a range of businesses, the sky’s the limit.”

Pich will oversee the IDScan.net’s entire sales operation, which includes industry subject matter experts in offices throughout the U.S. as well as a network of reseller partners.