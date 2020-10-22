All Big Things Started as Small Things

Its human nature to ignore small things. However, while we were ignoring those small things, they grew larger. Eventually those small things that were overlooked became big things. Our company, RYCARS Construction, LLC was once a small one-person company, operating out of a single-family residence. The first official contract for RYCARS was a $5,000 repair that was performed by our founder and his father in law. Now RYCARS employs over 100 people comprised of employees, contract workers and subcontractors. Moreover, the company has three full-service office locations (New Orleans, Atlanta, Austin) and has successfully completed over $200 million in projects over 10 southern states. The key is having a larger vision and never seeing ourselves as small at any point. Our philosophy follows the biblical principle, “Don’t despise small beginnings.” People must be reminded that an oak tree started off as an acorn, but it was always an oak tree. Much like the Walmart that we know today is not the Walmart of its beginning. Remember, it is not how you start; it’s how you finish.

Here are five principles that helped RYCARS transition from a small thing to become a big thing:

Self Confidence – You must believe in yourself Personal Development – Utilize your aspiration to drive your desire for education and skill development Enthusiasm – Bring positive energy everyday Preparation – Be willing to work to be the best in your field Strive for Excellence – Demand extraordinary performance from yourself

You can be as small as your controlling desire or you can become as great as your dominant aspiration. Dream big knowing that the greatest achievements were once at their beginning.

Ryan E. Burks/RYCARS Biography

Ryan E. Burks is the President and CEO of RYCARS Construction, LLC. RYCARS Construction, LLC is a regional specialty contractor with a core competency in commercial roofing applications. Its mission is to provide excellent, professional construction services specifically related to the building envelope integrity. Since March of 2002, Mr. Burks has led RYCARS Construction, LLC in completing over $150 million in commercial roofing and construction projects for over 80 different customers, in multiple types of facilities such as healthcare, multi-family, institutional, hotel, water treatment facilities and military bases. The company has completed high profile projects such as the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans and NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.