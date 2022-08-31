Ali Appointed to La. State Board of Medical Examiners

NEW ORLEANS – Gov. John Bel Edwards has appointed Dr. Juzar Ali, professor of medicine at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine, to a four-year term as a member of the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners.

The board works to protect and improve the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens of Louisiana through licensing, regulation, research and discipline of physicians and allied health professionals.

Ali is an academic clinician, clinical educator and researcher in the section of pulmonary/critical care. He has also worked in health and hospital administration as chief medical officer and chief executive officer through his tenure. He has practice experience in Pakistan, India, Kenya, the United States and Turkey. He has worked nationally and internationally in the field of tuberculosis and has developed programs that contribute to the education of medical students, trainees, allied health professionals, and the community. His clinical, academic, and research interests include the diagnosis and management of tuberculous and non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease and related co-morbidities in pulmonary medicine, especially Bronchiectasis.

Ali has participated in various multi-center studies and trials of tuberculosis and non-TB mycobacteria and has co-authored a textbook, “Pulmonary Pathophysiology,” a symptom-based clinical and pathophysiologic review of lung diseases. He has also developed a chest radiology pre-test series for medical students and residents.

Ali is a recipient of numerous teaching awards at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine over the last two decades. He is also the Spirit of Charity Awardee for 2022. This award is for his academic, patient care, research, teaching and administrative services in the Charity Hospital system over the last 40 years. He has been consistently recognized as a member of the Best Doctors in America.